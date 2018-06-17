Wow! Kiara Advani Looks Enchanting And Sensual In This Gown

Actress Kiara Advani, who made her acting debut in the Bollywood movie, 'Fugly' also, graced the 65th South Indian Filmfare Awards. Kiara, who has been in the news, after her awe-inspiring performance in the Netflix film, 'Lust Stories', definitely stole the thunder of other divas at the awards ceremony.

She wore a Manish Malhotra gown and pulled it off like it was a piece of cake for her. Her full-sleeved gown was stitched to perfection and she looked like a million dollar in it. It was every inch embellished and was specially made to cut out for the red carpet occasion.

Her asymmetrical V-neck gown was a bit off-shoulder and pretty revealing but Kiara didn't seem to give a damn about it. Her outfit hugged her body beautifully and enhanced her lithe frame. Kiara's gown was black in colour and was shimmery. Her stunning gown was a cross between structural and ballroom-like.

Her makeup was slightly towards the heavier side and we were bowled over by her dark maroon lip shade. Kudos to her hairstylist for keeping her hair loose, wavy, and side-swept, as her hairdo accentuated her sensual look. And the diva kept her look jewellery-free.

Kiara Advani looked utterly charming and unforgettable in her attire. Well done Kiara, hope you keep on impressing us with your style statements.