Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Wow! Kiara Advani Looks Enchanting And Sensual In This Gown

By Devika
Kiara Advani fashion

Actress Kiara Advani, who made her acting debut in the Bollywood movie, 'Fugly' also, graced the 65th South Indian Filmfare Awards. Kiara, who has been in the news, after her awe-inspiring performance in the Netflix film, 'Lust Stories', definitely stole the thunder of other divas at the awards ceremony.

She wore a Manish Malhotra gown and pulled it off like it was a piece of cake for her. Her full-sleeved gown was stitched to perfection and she looked like a million dollar in it. It was every inch embellished and was specially made to cut out for the red carpet occasion.

Her asymmetrical V-neck gown was a bit off-shoulder and pretty revealing but Kiara didn't seem to give a damn about it. Her outfit hugged her body beautifully and enhanced her lithe frame. Kiara's gown was black in colour and was shimmery. Her stunning gown was a cross between structural and ballroom-like.

Kiara Advani fashion

Her makeup was slightly towards the heavier side and we were bowled over by her dark maroon lip shade. Kudos to her hairstylist for keeping her hair loose, wavy, and side-swept, as her hairdo accentuated her sensual look. And the diva kept her look jewellery-free.

Kiara Advani looked utterly charming and unforgettable in her attire. Well done Kiara, hope you keep on impressing us with your style statements.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Subscribe Newsletter
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue