Mia Bella! Manish Malhotra To Design For Bella Hadid For Cannes

Bollywood's favourite fashion designer, Manish Malhotra, is making news in the International borders, as he is all set to make his Cannes debut.

Divas including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Shilpa Shetty and Alia Bhatt among others absolutely swear by his stunning creations and fashion advices.

And now, he'll be taking a giant leap by designing an accessory for Gigi's supermodel sister, Bella Hadid. This exclusive piece of art for Bella will be inspired by a premium ice-crèam brand, Magnum, and for this, Manish will also collaborate with prominent designer, Alexander Wang.

The ace designer is all excited and looking forward to designing for Bella, who is known for making sartorial statement through fashion.

He said in a statement that it is an honour to create something exclusively for Bella Hadid, a true global style icon.

He also added that it is wonderful to be the first Indian designer to showcase the pleasure of socialising with Magnum, and make my Cannes debut this year. He revealed, "The accessory will be inspired by Magnum, befitting the true decadence and the art of socializing."

Just like Manish, we can't wait to see Bella Hadid sashaying down the red carpet at French Riviera, wearing his creation.

Given the delectable ice-cream brand and Bella's daring style at the previous Cannes appearances, we are expecting a fiesty eye-grabbing piece this time around as well. What do you think that 'special' accessory will look like?