ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kiara Advani Oozes Elegance In Her Floral Ivory Suit

    By
    |
    Kiara Advani Fashion

    Kiara Advani gave us a traditional goal of the day and inspired us to play with prints. Her salwar suit was simple and she was a vision to behold. The 'Kabir Singh' actress was spotted in the city and she looked understated. Also, we love the fact that she gave us a break from separates. Let's decode her latest attire and look.

    Kiara Advani Style

    So, Kiara was all-smiles as she casually posed for the shutterbugs. She wore an ivory silk suit that consisted of a long kurta and palazzo pants. Her quarter-sleeved kurta was enhanced by pink floral accents and also featured net embroidery on the border. The complementing palazzo was accentuated by intricate floral work, which added a touch of vibrancy to her attire. Kiara also impeccably draped an ivory silk dupatta on one side of her shoulder.

    Kiara Advani Insta

    The actress paired her ensemble with a pair of floral juttis, which went well with her ethnic suit. Kiara kept her look jewellery-free and the make-up was dewy with contoured cheekbones, pink lip shade, and light kohl. The impeccable bun rounded out her avatar. Kiara looked sophisticated. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    More KIARA ADVANI News

    Read more about: kiara advani celeb spotting
    Story first published: Thursday, July 18, 2019, 9:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 18, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue