Kiara Advani Oozes Elegance In Her Floral Ivory Suit Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kiara Advani gave us a traditional goal of the day and inspired us to play with prints. Her salwar suit was simple and she was a vision to behold. The 'Kabir Singh' actress was spotted in the city and she looked understated. Also, we love the fact that she gave us a break from separates. Let's decode her latest attire and look.

So, Kiara was all-smiles as she casually posed for the shutterbugs. She wore an ivory silk suit that consisted of a long kurta and palazzo pants. Her quarter-sleeved kurta was enhanced by pink floral accents and also featured net embroidery on the border. The complementing palazzo was accentuated by intricate floral work, which added a touch of vibrancy to her attire. Kiara also impeccably draped an ivory silk dupatta on one side of her shoulder.

The actress paired her ensemble with a pair of floral juttis, which went well with her ethnic suit. Kiara kept her look jewellery-free and the make-up was dewy with contoured cheekbones, pink lip shade, and light kohl. The impeccable bun rounded out her avatar. Kiara looked sophisticated. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.