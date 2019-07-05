Just In
Kiara Advani's Latest Dress Is About Modern Spin On The Classic Tweed
Kiara Advani graced the success party of her film, 'Kabir Singh'. The diva looked gorgeous in her quirky ensemble and gave us a fresh attire. Designed by Prabal Gurung, her dress was quite bold and came from the Spring 2019 collection of the designer. It was a unique party number, which was far from the modern dated party outfits. Her attire had a contemporary whiff but it was also pretty classic. Let's decode her fascinating outfit.
So, Kiara's dress was a modern interpretation of the classic tweed. She wore a checkered scarlet, jet, and ivory - a multi-hued dress, which instantly caught our attention. It was a bias plaid draped combo dress that was accentuated by side-cutouts and a bold side slit. Kiara's attire was also enhanced by hand-cut fringe detail. The actress pulled off this tricky dress with a lot of confidence. However, for the shy ladies out there, this dress can also be paired with a polo-neck sweater in order to conceal the cutouts.
Kiara paired her classy dress with beige Louboutin pumps, which went well with her attire. Her styling was minimally done and the make-up was light too. The actress upped her look with a matte pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smoky kohl. The impeccable ponytail rounded out her avatar. Kiara looked amazing and inspired us to wear this dress. So, how did you find Kiara Advani's dress of the day? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.