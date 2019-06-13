ENGLISH

    Kiara Advani Ups Her Separates Game With This Ivory Outfit And A Costume Neckpiece

    By
    |
    Kiara Advani Fashion

    After her maroon animal-printed outfit, Kiara Advani stepped up her fashion game with this white ensemble, which she wore for the latest promotional round of 'Kabir Singh'. In terms of fashion, Kiara has been giving us hits and misses. She has been flaunting a lot of separates lately but this one we loved the most. Let's decode her latest outfit and look.

    Kiara Advani Style

    So, Kiara wore an all-white ensemble, which was towards the flared side. However, the sleeveless top of her ensemble was beautifully textured and detailed with meticulous folds. The bodice was figure-flattering with an overlapping detail and a deep front slit. Kiara paired it with plain white pants, which complemented her attire. The actress not only looked stunning but also gave us a comfy number.

    Kiara Advani News

    She accessorised her attire with a red and oxidised costume necklace, which gave her attire a finished look and spruced up her style game. Her look was minimal and the make-up was enhanced by nude tones with a matte pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and a well-defined kohl. The long wavy tresses rounded out her avatar. Kiara looked awesome. What do you think about this look of hers? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Read more about: kiara advani celeb style
    Story first published: Thursday, June 13, 2019, 12:54 [IST]
