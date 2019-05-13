ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kiara Advani's Latest Ensemble Is What You Should Be Bookmarking For Eid Festivities.

    By
    |
    Kiara Advani Fashion

    Kiara Advani is all set for the promotional rounds of her upcoming film, 'Kabir Singh', which also stars Shahid Kapoor in the lead. The actress graced the trailer launch event of the movie and picked up an Anita Dongre outfit for the special occasion. Since a past couple of weeks, Kiara hasn't been wowing us but this time, she left us awe-struck. Let's decode her on-duty look.

    So, Kiara wore an ivory and gold ensemble, which came from the Summer Capsule collection of the designer. Her traditional attire was accentuated by modern design sensibilities and boasted minimalism. This ensemble of Kiara's was crafted out from Assamese silk and flaunted Dongre's signature gota patti work. It was a handspun ensemble with a flared silhouette and the intricate embroidery absolutely notched it up. Floral and birds seemed to be an inspiration here.

    Kiara Advani Movies

    Kiara kept her look light but did spruce it up with elaborate earrings, which totally upped her stylish avatar. She also wore a complementing statement ring, which suited her. The makeup was light and fresh with a nude pink lip shade and subtle kohl accompanied by a pink eye shadow. The middle-parted wavy tresses completed her ethnic look. Kiara looked stunning. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Read more about: kiara advani celeb style
    Story first published: Monday, May 13, 2019, 18:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 13, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue