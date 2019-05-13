Kiara Advani's Latest Ensemble Is What You Should Be Bookmarking For Eid Festivities. Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kiara Advani is all set for the promotional rounds of her upcoming film, 'Kabir Singh', which also stars Shahid Kapoor in the lead. The actress graced the trailer launch event of the movie and picked up an Anita Dongre outfit for the special occasion. Since a past couple of weeks, Kiara hasn't been wowing us but this time, she left us awe-struck. Let's decode her on-duty look.

So, Kiara wore an ivory and gold ensemble, which came from the Summer Capsule collection of the designer. Her traditional attire was accentuated by modern design sensibilities and boasted minimalism. This ensemble of Kiara's was crafted out from Assamese silk and flaunted Dongre's signature gota patti work. It was a handspun ensemble with a flared silhouette and the intricate embroidery absolutely notched it up. Floral and birds seemed to be an inspiration here.

Kiara kept her look light but did spruce it up with elaborate earrings, which totally upped her stylish avatar. She also wore a complementing statement ring, which suited her. The makeup was light and fresh with a nude pink lip shade and subtle kohl accompanied by a pink eye shadow. The middle-parted wavy tresses completed her ethnic look. Kiara looked stunning. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.