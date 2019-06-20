ENGLISH

    Kiara Advani Gives Us Festive Attire And Look With This Gharara Set

    By
    |
    Kiara Advani Fashion

    Kiara Advani's latest promotional round attire was a gharara set. She is all wrapped-up in the promotions of her upcoming movie, 'Kabir Singh', which also stars Shahid Kapoor in the lead. With this attire of hers, the actress elevated her attire game. Let's decode her outfit and look of the day.

    Kiara Advani Style

    So, Kiara wore an all-pink gharara set and gave us major festive wear ideas. However, she gave the ethnic outfit a bold spin by teaming her embellished cropped blouse with gharara pants. Her blouse was accentuated by silver and pink shimmery hue and also had tassels at the hem. Her flared pink pants were beautifully printed and she paired the pants with a chic metallic belt with shells accents. Kiara also wore a shrug that completely matched with her pants.

    Kiara Advani News

    Well, this was a beautiful ensemble and the actress accessorised her look with intricate silver danglers. The make-up was light and natural with a soft pink lip shade and subtle kohl with a nude-toned eye shadow. The middle-parted wavy tresses rounded out her avatar. Kiara looked gorgeous. So, what do you think about her attire and avatar? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    More KIARA ADVANI News

    Story first published: Thursday, June 20, 2019, 17:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 20, 2019
     

