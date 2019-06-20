Just In
Don't Miss
- Movies Mahesh Babu Goes On To Overtake Salman Khan With Maharshi's Big Achievement!
- Sports Hashim Amla completes 8k runs in ODIs: Even in off form, he gives Virat Kohli a contest
- Automobiles Harley Partners With Zhejiang Qianjiang For Small Capacity Motorcycles
- Technology Xiaomi Mi CC9 And Mi CC9e Said To Launch With Motorized Flip Camera Setup
- News UP Lesbian couple seeks police protection to marry
- Finance You Will Have To Provide Breakup On Interest Income In ITR-1 For FY 2018-19
- Education CHSE Result 2019: Steps To Check Odisha +2 Result For Arts And Commerce Streams
- Travel Pangong Lake - The World's Highest Saltwater Lake
Kiara Advani Gives Us Festive Attire And Look With This Gharara Set
Kiara Advani's latest promotional round attire was a gharara set. She is all wrapped-up in the promotions of her upcoming movie, 'Kabir Singh', which also stars Shahid Kapoor in the lead. With this attire of hers, the actress elevated her attire game. Let's decode her outfit and look of the day.
So, Kiara wore an all-pink gharara set and gave us major festive wear ideas. However, she gave the ethnic outfit a bold spin by teaming her embellished cropped blouse with gharara pants. Her blouse was accentuated by silver and pink shimmery hue and also had tassels at the hem. Her flared pink pants were beautifully printed and she paired the pants with a chic metallic belt with shells accents. Kiara also wore a shrug that completely matched with her pants.
Well, this was a beautiful ensemble and the actress accessorised her look with intricate silver danglers. The make-up was light and natural with a soft pink lip shade and subtle kohl with a nude-toned eye shadow. The middle-parted wavy tresses rounded out her avatar. Kiara looked gorgeous. So, what do you think about her attire and avatar? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.