Kabir Singh's Kiara Advani And Arjun Reddy's Vijay Deverakonda Woo Us With Their Regal Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Kabir Singh actress, Kiara Advani and Arjun Reddy actor, Vijay Deverakonda were spotted together at a shoot in Andheri, Mumbai. The duo surprised the shutterbugs with their royal Indian avatars. We felt their outfits were perfect for wedding or festive occasions. So, let's find out what outfits they wore. Let's decode their latest stunning traditional attires.

Speaking about Kiara Advani first, she looked absolutely beautiful in her pink lehenga-choli set. So, Kiara donned a heavy golden-embroidered lehenga, which was accentuated by an intricately-done border. She teamed her lehenga with a sleeveless round sweetheart neckline matching choli. Her lehenga captured the essence of modern Indian weddings and was meticulously embellished. The glittering motifs further enhanced her attire. The actress draped a light sheer dupatta, which featured pink-golden border and that completed her attire.

Like her attire, Kiara Advani's jewellery game was strong too. She accessorised her look with an ethnic golden toned choker necklace, drop earrings, kadas, and ring. She pulled back her sleek tresses into a low wavy ponytail. Kiara spruced up her look with soft kohled eyes, complementing eye shadow, and pink lip shade.

On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda sported a full-sleeved chinese collar sky blue kurta that looked very contemporary and we are sure, with his outfit, he must have given a fashion goal to modern discerning men. It was one of the most amazing outfits we had seen in a long time and it was very sophisticated too. The kurta of his attire was enhanced by intricate golden flower embroidery and buttons. It was a bandhgala kurta with overlapping details, which he paired with cream coloured dhoti pants and golden juttis. The Dear Comrade actor was all-smiles for the shutterbugs.

The duo looked fabulous and gave us major Indian outfit goals, which we can opt for traditional formal functions.

Meanwhile, do not forget to share your thoughts on Kiara Advani's pretty pink lehenga and Vijay Deverakonda's dashing dhoti-kurta set in the comment section.