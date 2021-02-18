Kiara Advani And Madhuri Dixit Raise Glamour Quotient In Their Glittery Silver Saree, Who Looked Stunning? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Be it small intimate events or star-studded grand functions, Bollywood divas are always seen dressed in their fashionable best. Give them a chance to flaunt their outfits and they will surely show how to slay it in their stunning numbers. The divas, who recently left us awestruck with their gorgeous looks were Kiara Advani and Madhuri Dixit Nene. The two got dressed up in their glittery silver sarees and with that, they took glamour quotient many notches higher. So, let us take a close look at their saree and find who looked more glamorous.

Kiara Advani In A Silver Shimmering Saree

Kiara Advani was decked up in a gorgeous sparkling silver saree, which was accentuated by glittery tiny crystals and designer golden striped accents. Her saree featured thick golden ruffled border. She draped the pallu of her saree in an open style and teamed it with a stylish backless grey-hued plain blouse. The Kabir Singh actress completed her look with a pair of heels and accessorised her look with silver-toned pretty studs, kadas, and ring. She let loose her side-parted highlighted wavy tresses and spruced up her look with filled brows, subtle black kohl, mascara, light eye shadow, soft blush, and glossy pink lip shade.

Madhuri Dixit In A Silver Sequin Saree

For her appearance in Dance Deewane season 2, Madhuri Dixit Nene opted for a shimmering silver saree, which was heavily sequinned. Her saree was by Rimple and Harpreet Narula and she draped its pallu in an open style with a lot of grace and elegance. The pallu was accentuated by tassel-detailed border. Dil To Pagal Hai actress teamed her saree with a sleeveless blouse that featured multi-hued floral patterns. Madhuri Dixit completed her look with a pair of heels and upped her look with red and green pearls detailed earrings, kadas, and rings from Tyaani. She let loose her side-parted highlighted tresses and elevated her look with pointed brows, subtle black kohl, mascara, highlighted pink cheekbones, and red lip tint.

So, who according to you looked more stunning in glittery saree? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Madhuri Dixit's Instagram