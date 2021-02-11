Kiara Advani’s All-White Separates, Orange Sandals, And Gold-Toned Jewellery Should Be Your Weekend Look Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kiara Advani looked super stylish in her pair of separates, which we so loved. With this ensemble of hers, she inspired us to spruce up our wardrobe. Not just her outfit was amazing but her jewellery game was strong too. We also loved how she colour-blocked her outfit look. So, let's decode her ensemble and look for some strong fashion inspiration.

So, Kiara exuded diva vibes in her all-white separates. She wore a sleeveless cropped top that had a zipper and lining and she teamed it with a pair of high-waist pants. Kiara Advani's outfit came from H&M and her ensemble of the day seemed ideal for outdoor events and café outings. She paired her white outfit with orange sandals, which featured straps and were from Steve Madden. With her sandals, she colour-blocked her outfit.

Her gold-toned jewellery was designed by Mansha Mittal and we loved her choice of contemporary jewellery. She accessorised her look with gold neckpieces, which came with a 'K' pendant. Kiara also upped her look with chic hoops and bangles. The makeup was highlighted by muted pink lip shade and light eye shadow. The middle-parted softly-curled tresses completed her look. So, what do you think about Kiara Advani's attire and look? Let us know that.

Courtesy: Instagram