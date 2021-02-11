Just In
- 29 min ago Femina Miss India 2020: Aparshakti Khurana Or Pulkit Samrat, Whose Stylish And Dapper Look Did You Like More?
-
- 1 hr ago Femina Miss India 2020: Chitrangada Singh Blossoms Like A Sunflower In Her Mustard Yellow Flared Gown
- 3 hrs ago Femina Miss India 2020: Vaani Kapoor Steals The Show With Her Glitzy Look In A Maroon Feather Dress
- 4 hrs ago Why People With Asthma Are At Increased Risk Of Flu
Don't Miss
- News Uttarakhand tragedy: Rescue ops halted as river surges
- Finance How To Apply For SBI FD Online?
- Movies Valentine's Week Special: Saif-Kareena, Priyanka-Nick & Other B-town Couples Share Best Relationship Advice
- Sports Anil Kumble supports former India teammate Wasim Jaffer
- Technology Bet You Don’t Know How Satellites Make Our Lives Easy
- Education Kerala PSC Thulasi Hall Ticket 2021 Released For 10th Level Primary Examination
- Automobiles 2021 MG Hector Petrol-CVT Trims Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 16.52 Lakh
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Telangana In February
Kiara Advani’s All-White Separates, Orange Sandals, And Gold-Toned Jewellery Should Be Your Weekend Look
Kiara Advani looked super stylish in her pair of separates, which we so loved. With this ensemble of hers, she inspired us to spruce up our wardrobe. Not just her outfit was amazing but her jewellery game was strong too. We also loved how she colour-blocked her outfit look. So, let's decode her ensemble and look for some strong fashion inspiration.
So, Kiara exuded diva vibes in her all-white separates. She wore a sleeveless cropped top that had a zipper and lining and she teamed it with a pair of high-waist pants. Kiara Advani's outfit came from H&M and her ensemble of the day seemed ideal for outdoor events and café outings. She paired her white outfit with orange sandals, which featured straps and were from Steve Madden. With her sandals, she colour-blocked her outfit.
Her gold-toned jewellery was designed by Mansha Mittal and we loved her choice of contemporary jewellery. She accessorised her look with gold neckpieces, which came with a 'K' pendant. Kiara also upped her look with chic hoops and bangles. The makeup was highlighted by muted pink lip shade and light eye shadow. The middle-parted softly-curled tresses completed her look. So, what do you think about Kiara Advani's attire and look? Let us know that.
Courtesy: Instagram