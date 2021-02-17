Madhuri Dixit Is A Sight To Behold In Rs 72K Black Regal Ensemble At The Launch Event Of Dance Deewane Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Be it dancing or carrying a regal outfit, Madhuri Dixit Nene's style and elegance in everything she does, always attracts us and that's how she always manages to win our heart. Talking about dance and her ethnic looks, well, you will get to see the both side of hers in the dance reality show Dance Deewane, where she will be seen as a judge. Recently, the show's launch event was held in Mumbai and there too the actress treated us with her gorgeous ethnic look in a black Indo-western ensemble. Her ensemble looked regal and she looked even more beautiful when she grooved to her hit songs. So, let us take a close look at her complete attire and decode it.

So, for the event, Madhuri Dixit Nene was dressed to slay in a black georgette beautiful ensemble, which came from Sawan Gandhi's Aftreen The Cocktail Edit collection. It consisted of a sleeveless high-neck collar long cape that was accentuated by intricate gunmetal cutuna embroidered patterns from golden thread. Her cape had a front slit and the high-low hemline, added stylish quotient to her look. Styled by Ami Patel, the dancing diva teamed her cape with matching cigarette pants and completed her look with a pair of black heels. Madhuri Dixit's ensemble was an expensive number and costs INR 72K. She upped her elegant look with green stone-detailed silver-toned earrings, a ring, and golden nail paint.

On the make-up front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, subtle black kohl, black eyeliner, mascara, light eye shadow, soft blush, and red lip tint spruced up her look. The actress pulled back her mid-parted highlighted tresses into a low messy bun and looked beautiful.

So, what do you think about this outfit of Madhuri Dixit Nene? Let us know that in the comment section.