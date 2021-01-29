Madhuri Dixit Shines Bright In Her Yellow Anarkali; Know The Price Because It’s Worth Investing In! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Madhuri Dixit Nene is one of the most beautiful actresses we have in the glamorous industry. Her natural beauty and elegance, especially in ethnic outfits, always steals the limelight. And that's the reason why she is called evergreen beauty queen of B-town. Recently, the diva took internet by storm as she shared a few pictures on Instagram. Dressed in a pretty yellow anarkali, Madhuri Dixit shone bright and stole our heart. Her anarkali is priced at INR 64,800, which is absolutely worth-investing in. So, let us take a close look at her ensemble and decode it for fashion inspiration.

So, Madhuri Dixit was decked up in a full-sleeved round-collar bright-yellow chiffon anarkali, which came from Ridhi Mehra's label. Her flared ensemble was accentuated by tiny and subtle white dotted prints and intricately embroidered neckline. Styled by Ami Patel, Dil To Pagal Hai actress teamed her anarkali with a plain ruffled dupatta while the matching embroidered belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. She accesssorised her look with multi-hued pearls-detailed drop earrings, a delicate necklace, and rings from Tara Fine Jewellery and painted her nails white.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Madhuri Dixit sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow on lids, crease, and lower lash line, a nice coat of mascara, soft blush, and bright red lipstick spruced up her look. The diva let loose her side-parted highlighted beautiful curled locks and looked gorgeous as ever.

So, what do you think about this yellow ensemble of Madhuri Dixit Nene? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Madhuri Dixit Nene's Instagram