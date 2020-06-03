Madhuri Dixit’s Raja Completes 25 Years But Her Outfit In The Song Catches Diet Sabya’s Attention Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Madhuri Dixit Nene's movie, Raja completed 25 years today and the actress took to her Instagram feed to post a picture of her and Sanjay Kapoor in a dance sequence from the movie. So, for this dance number, Akhiyaan Milaoon Kabhi, Sanjay Kapoor was dressed in a black-hued shirt, which he paired with matching trousers. Madhuri Dixit's attire was a colourful crop top and a matching full-sleeved jacket, which she teamed with black-coloured pants and accessorised it with a jewel-toned belt. However, this attire of hers was noticed by Diet Sabya, which meant bad news for the costume designer, Ana Singh. So, the anonymous Instagram account, Diet Sabya called out the costume designer for imitating design.

In their caption, Diet Sabya mentioned in a very fashion-history tone, "Did you know? The real tea is that @anasingh5 created a rather modest version of Gianni @versace's iconic 1992 collection - worn by @cturlington - for @madhuridixitnene's iconic Raja song (released in 1995). Happy #25yearsofraja." The fashion account also compiled a video to support its claim. The video showed Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Kapoor dancing and it also showed the clip of model wearing the outfit (which Ana Singh copied) and walking the ramp.

However, Ana Singh was quick to reply. She posted a comment saying, "My director sent me a refrence to make so the call was not mine. Access to clothes was impossible and requirement needed to be fulfilled. I was sent the book vanitas by gianni versace. Just did the job And sorry but no sorry its a excellent copy." Well, the copy might have been excellent but it was still a copy.

Later, Diet Sabya also replied on her comment, "LEGEND (with claps emoticon)."

Well, Madhuri Dixit looked awesome though. With this post, we also got an interesting scoop from Diet Sabya after more than a month since they last posted Hina Khan's interview, where she said designers don't give equal treatment to the TV actors.

Cover Image Source: Madhuri Dixit Nene's Instagram