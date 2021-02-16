Madhuri Dixit Looks Graceful In A Black Saree And Yellow Lehenga, Which Ethnic Look Of Hers Did You Like More? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

There is clearly no one like Madhuri Dixit Nene in the Bollywood industry. She is truly the queen of elegance and it's visible not only when she dances but also when she dresses up in ethnic ensembles. Be it saree or a lehenga, the way she pulls off each ensemble of hers effortlessly, inspires us a lot. Talking about saree and lehenga, recently, the beauty flaunted her gorgeous look in both the numbers and looked graceful. The saree was black in colour with lovely prints on it while the lehenga was bright-yellow in colour with multi-hued choli. So, let us take a close look at her both outfits and find in which did she look more beautiful.

Madhuri Dixit In A Black Printed Saree

Madhuri Dixit Nene kicked off new season of Dance Deewane in a black saree, which came from the label Papa Dont Preach by Shubhika. Her saree was accentuated by peach-hued geometric shaped patterns and pink and green hued embroidered border. Styled by Ami Patel, the actress draped the pallu of her saree in a classic way and donned a matching band-type belt that cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. She teamed her saree with a sleeveless matching-patterned blouse and accessorised her look with earrings from Jaipur Gems and bracelet from Azotiique by Varun Raheja. Madhuri Dixit let loose her side-parted highlighted curls loose and spruced up her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, mascara, and dark-pink lip shade.

Madhuri Dixit In A Bright Yellow Lehenga

Madhuri Dixit Nene was decked up in a bright yellow lehenga, designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Her lehenga featured ruffled border and she teamed it with a sleeveless plunging-neckline choli, which was accentuated by multi-hued stone work. Styled by Ami Patel, the dancing diva completed her look with an equally pretty dupatta and upped her look with beautiful earrings, bracelets, and rings from Isharya, Razwada, and Diosa Paris by Darshan Dave. Madhuri Dixit let loose her side-parted curled locks and elevated her look with filled pointed brows, subtle black kohl, mascara, and glossy pink lip shade.

So, which ethnic look of Madhuri Dixit Nene did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Madhuri Dixit's Instagram