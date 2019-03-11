Kiara Advani Oozes Glamour With Her Shimmery Bright Yellow Lehenga Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kiara Advani opted for a bright outfit for the reception. She wore an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla number, which was one of the most glittering outfits of the evening. This number of hers was not quite just about anybody's cup of tea but Kiara pulled off her ensemble with a lot of aplomb. Let's decode her magnificent ensemble.

While Kiara kept it subtle in Manish Malhotra lehenga for the wedding, this time for the reception she went for a bold hue. The actress wore a vibrant yellow attire that was meticulously embellished and was every inch eye-catching. Her ensemble featured a dazzling interplay of sequins and Kiara paired her attire with a beautiful yellow dupatta that was detailed with a shimmery border.

The 'Lust Stories' actress balanced her bright lehenga with light accessories and makeup. She wore sleek earring and a kada to spruce up her traditional avatar. Her makeup was nude-toned with a matte pink lip shade and soft kohl. The wavy tresses rounded out her avatar. What do you think about Kiara's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.