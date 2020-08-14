Anasuya Bharadwaj Exudes Simplicity And Style In Her Lovely Red And Midnight Blue Lehenga-Choli Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

South actress Anasuya Bharadwaj's fashion wardrobe is what every woman wishes to own as it's full of gorgeous outfits. From a simple saree to stylish dresses, she has been treating us with her different looks on Instagram and scrolling her colourful feed has become one of our favourite activities during quarantine period. Recently, the Kathanam actress stunned us with her yet another photoshoot. Dressed in a midnight blue and red lehenga-choli, Anasuya looked gorgeous as ever. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, Anasuya Bharadwaj was decked up in a midnight blue lehenga by Gauri Naidu and looked elegant in it. Her lehenga featured a red border and she teamed it with a full-sleeved round-collar dark-hued backless choli, which was accentuated by intricate red and yellow patterns. The Yatra actress draped her pleated red dupatta in a saree style and looked pretty. She completed her look with a pair of heels. Anasuya accessorised her look with silver-toned heavy lovely earrings that had multiple chain drop detailing.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Black bindi, filled brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. The diva pulled back her poofy tresses into a half hairdo and let the remaining straight hair loose.

We really liked this simple and elegant lehenga of Anasuya Bharadwaj. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Anasuya Bharadwaj