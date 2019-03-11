So, Karisma Kapoor Gave Us An Amazing Fashion Lesson For Winter Weddings

ENGLISH

    Karisma Kapoor celebrated traditional craftsmanship at the wedding reception of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. She looked radiant at the glittering event and gave us a fuss-free traditional goal. The actress made a strong case for saris but this time, she opted for a bright number and her styling was a lot different as compared to the wedding number.

    The actress draped a Raw Mango sari, which was accentuated by red hue. The sari was crafted out of silk fabric and the metallic border enhanced her attire. Karisma draped the sari beautifully and teamed it with a structured silver brocade jacket, which contrasted her sari and gave her an impeccable look. It also gave her sari a liberating touch and made for a perfect outfit for a winter wedding.

    She accessorised her look with statement floral jhumkis from Ghanasingh Be True and the elaborate kada came from Jaipur Jewels. The makeup was notched up by dewy accents. It was highlighted by dewy cheekbones, maroon lip shade, and heavy kohl accompanied by an eye shadow. The neat hairdo rounded out her gorgeous avatar. Karisma Kapoor looked amazing. Don't you think so too? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Monday, March 11, 2019, 12:03 [IST]
