Kareena Kapoor Khan's Denim Jumpsuit Is What You Can Easily Buy

Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted with her BFF, Amrita Arora recently. She wore a jumpsuit and we must say it was a pretty inspiring outfit and moreover, budget-friendly. Yes, Kareena's jumpsuit is for less than 3000 rupees and available at H&M. Let's decode her outfit and look.

So Kareena was dressed in a denim jumpsuit, which was collared and came with a tie belt, which added a structure to her attire. Her full-sleeved outfit featured pockets and straight-fit pants. It was a smart looking ensemble and Kareena paired it with white sneakers, which colour-blocked her outfit. She looked cool and we thought, it was a relatable outfit.

She carried a classy Burberry bag with her, which was accentuated by subtle signature prints and a black buckle. The makeup was towards the dewy side and the middle-parted tresses rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Kareena's outfit and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.