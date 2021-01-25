Kareena Kapoor Khan Wins Us With Her Radiant Style In Gym Wear; Much-needed Goals! Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been impressing us with her maternity fashion. The actress always slays it in style and with her latest photoshoot for Puma India #PUMAxKareena, Kareena Kapoor had all our attention. She made a strong case for athleisure wear and beckoned all would-be moms to keep it stylish and fit in gym wear. We have decoded both the outfits for some much-needed fashion inspiration.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pink Gym Wear

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked absolutely radiant in her pink gym separates. She looked awesome in her outfit that consisted of a pink bralette, jeggings, and a matching jacket. We totally loved her outfit and the actress confidently flaunted her baby bump. The dewy makeup was highlighted by a glossy pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and pink eye shadow with subtle kohl. The middle-parted wavy tresses completed her look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Black Gym Wear

This gym wear of Kareena Kapoor Khan's was totally ideal for winters and the diva looked fabulous in her outfit. She wore a full-sleeved black cropped top and matching jeggings. We also loved her Puma hairclip and the makeup was dewy with pink cheekbones, pink lip shade, and pink eye shadow. The impeccable bun rounded out her avatar.

So, what do you think about Kareena Kapoor's latest outfits? Let us know that.

Courtesy: Instagram