Kareena Kapoor Khan Drops A Glamorous Picture In Her Embellished Dress And We Are Awestruck
Kareena Kapoor Khan is the ultimate diva of the Hindi film industry. The actress has been giving us maternity fashion goals these days and recently, she dropped a glamorous picture, which had our attention. The Lal Singh Chaddha actress captioned her picture as, "I'm waiting... ❤️❤️❤️". She was styled so meticulously and reminded us of the 60s glamorous actress. We have decoded this look of hers for you.
So, Kareena Kapoor wore an embellished dress that was full-sleeved and stylish. The dress was accentuated by glittering tones and posed comfortably on the plush upholstered sofa with statement cushions, Kareena was a vision to behold in her stunning dress. She looked so chic in her outfit and inspired us to dress up. The actress paired her shimmering dress with a pair of pencil heels, which we so loved. The sandals were accentuated by beehive-like pattern, which made her sandals so eye-catching.
She kept her jewellery look minimal and accessorised her look with studs and a ring. The makeup was highlighted by glossy lip shade and eye shadow. The side-parted wavy tresses accentuated the old-fashioned glamorous look of Kareena Kapoor Khan's. We loved her fashion game, what about you? Let us know that.
Courtesy: Kareena Kapoor's Instagram