Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rakul Preet Singh And Other Divas Who Made Stylish Statements In Jumpsuit Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

There is no denying the fact that our Bollywood divas are always on the top of their fashion game. Be it at airport or promotional events or formal meetings, they are always seen slaying chic outfits and giving major fashion goals. Apart from pantsuits, actresses including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Kiara Advani and Aditi Rao Hydari have often been spotted sporting jumpsuits at different events. While some gave comfy fashion goals, the others made stylish statements. So, let us take a close look at the full-length jumpsuits of these heroines and decode it.

Kareena Kapoor In A Yellow Jumpsuit

At one of the episodes of What Women Want Season 2, Kareena Kapoor Khan showed flower power in her full-sleeved high-neck collar yellow jumpsuit, which came from Song Of Style label. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, her jumpsuit was accentuated by blossoming red and light-pink floral prints and a bow tie. The matching statement belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. Kareena Kapoor completed her look with light-pink sandals and pulled back her tresses into a messy looped bun. Slight contouring marked by filled thick brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade spruced up her look.

Rakul Preet Singh In A Black & White Jumpsuit

For IIFA Press Conference in Delhi in 2019, Rakul Preet Singh donned a full-sleeved long-lapel white jumpsuit, which came from the label Nauman Piyarji. Her jumpsuit featured black strap-detailing on the bodice and at the side of pants. Styled by Tanya Ghavri and Nidhi Jeswani, the diva layered her jumpsuit with a white bralette and completed her look with a pair of pointed black pumps from Berleigh. She upped her look with ring from Azotiique and enhanced her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and matte pink lip shade. Rakul Preet pulled back her messy tresses into a ponytail.

Sonam Kapoor In A One-Shoulder Pink Jumpsuit

For an event, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja opted for a sleeveless one-shoulder hot pink jumpsuit from the label Safiyaa. Her jumpsuit featured flared pants and an asymmetrical panel attached from her waist, that overlapped around her one leg. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, she teamed her jumpsuit with a pair of black sandals and accessorised her look with hoops and rings from Anmol Jewellers. Sonam Kapoor let loose her mid-parted sleek tresses and elevated her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, subtle kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

Kiara Advani In A Denim Jumpsuit

At one of the promotional rounds of Good Newwz, Kiara Advani sported a sleeveless halter-neck denim jumpsuit from the label Essé. Her body-hugging jumpsuit featured plunging-neckline, a cut-out detailing at the waist and flared pants. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, the grey-hued belt added structure to her attire and she completed her look with a pair of heels from Truffle Collection India. The actress notched up her look with gold-toned hoops and rings from Shoplune and Misho Designs. Kiara pulled back her poofy tresses into a wavy ponytail while the side strands suited her well. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, pink blush, and pink lip shade rounded out her look.

Aditi Rao Hydari In A Sequin Blue Jumpsuit

Aditi Rao Hydari looked disco ready in a full-sleeved midnight-blue hued jumpsuit, which was designed by Namrata Joshipura. Styled by Sanam Ratansi, her one-shoulder jumpsuit was accentuated by sequins that added shimmering effect. She completed her look with a pair of black sandals and accessorised her look with blue-stone detailed drop earrings from the label Chic Therapy. Aditi let loose her mid-parted straight tresses and wrapped her look with filled brows, black eyeliner, pink eye shadow, and nudish pink lip shade.

So, what do you think about these jumpsuits of Bollywood divas? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Kiara Advani and Aditi Rao Hydari