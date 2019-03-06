Kareena Kapoor Khan Contrasts Her Minimal Outfit With Elaborate Earrings Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked totally classy in her black gown, which was from Armani. Her look was impeccable and she pulled it off impressively. The diva was dressed for Vanita Awards and gave us one of the most minimal numbers. However, her styling was a little towards the elaborate side. Let's decode her outfit and look.

So, actress and a radio show host, Kareena wore an off-shouldered number, which was delightfully structured. It was a figure-hugging number and was notched by subtle silver embellishments, which spruced up her attire. Kareena's attire was detailed with asymmetrical hem and the diva looked beyond gorgeous in it.

She accessorised her look with a chic ring but her ruby earrings by Renu Oberoi totally caught our attention. Kareena's makeup was towards the dewy side. Her cheekbones were highlighted by pink touches and her lip shade was also pink. She spruced up her look with an impeccably-applied kohl, which was accompanied by an eye shadow. The sleek tresses were tucked behind her ears and that completed her look. So, what do you think about Kareena's outfit and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.