ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Kareena Kapoor Khan Contrasts Her Minimal Outfit With Elaborate Earrings

    By
    |
    Kareena Kapoor Fashion
    Instagram

    Kareena Kapoor Khan looked totally classy in her black gown, which was from Armani. Her look was impeccable and she pulled it off impressively. The diva was dressed for Vanita Awards and gave us one of the most minimal numbers. However, her styling was a little towards the elaborate side. Let's decode her outfit and look.

    So, actress and a radio show host, Kareena wore an off-shouldered number, which was delightfully structured. It was a figure-hugging number and was notched by subtle silver embellishments, which spruced up her attire. Kareena's attire was detailed with asymmetrical hem and the diva looked beyond gorgeous in it.

    Kareena Kapoor Style
    Instagram

    She accessorised her look with a chic ring but her ruby earrings by Renu Oberoi totally caught our attention. Kareena's makeup was towards the dewy side. Her cheekbones were highlighted by pink touches and her lip shade was also pink. She spruced up her look with an impeccably-applied kohl, which was accompanied by an eye shadow. The sleek tresses were tucked behind her ears and that completed her look. So, what do you think about Kareena's outfit and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Read more about: kareena kapoor khan armani
    Story first published: Wednesday, March 6, 2019, 17:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 6, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue