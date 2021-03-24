Thalaivi Trailer Launch: Kangana Ranaut Stuns In A Kanjeevaram Saree As She Cuts Her Birthday Cake Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

After mesmerising us with her classy look in a peach embellished saree, recently Kangana Ranaut stunned us with her traditional look in an elegant kanjeevaram saree. The actress lately attended the trailer launch event of her upcoming film Thalaivi in Mumbai and for that she picked a very elegant and pretty saree in the shade of orange and golden. At the event, the Manikarnika actress also celebrated her birthday by cutting a lovely cake. She looked extremely gorgeous. So, let us take a close look at her saree and complete attire and decode it for goals.

So, for the special occasion, Kangana Ranaut was dressed to slay in an orange-hued kanjeevaram silk saree, which came from the label Madhurya. Her beautiful saree was accentuated by subtle golden patterns and thick dark-golden border, that had intricate prints embedded on it with thin blue and red stripes. Styled by Ami Patel, the Dhaakad actress draped the matching-patterned floor-length pallu of her saree in an open style and teamed it up with golden-sleeved V-shaped neckline midnight-blue hued blouse. She completed her look with a pair of heels and accessorised her look with green-pearls detailed gold-toned jhumkis, a heavy choker, bangle, and ring, that came from the label Kishandas & Co.

On the make-up front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Kangana slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Red bindi, filled brows, subtle kohled eyes, black eyeliner, mascara, peach eyeshadow, soft blush, and very light-pink lipstick, spruced up her look. Her hairstyle was also very beautiful and suited her look. She pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a dazzling low bun and adorned it with white mogra flowers, that upped her traditional look.

We absolutely loved this traditional look of Kangana Ranaut in kanjeevaram saree. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.