Thalaivi Trailer Launch: Birthday Star Kangana Ranaut Looks Oh-So-Beautiful In Her Peach Embellished Saree Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Be it red carpet or wedding function or any other grand events, Bollywood divas mostly prefers special occasions to show off their style and elegance in beautiful designer sarees. For actress Kangana Ranaut, today marks double celebration for two reasons. First, it's her birthday and second, the trailer of her much-anticipated film Thalaivi, got released. Recently, for the trailer launch event, the diva dolled up in a peach embellished saree and mesmerised us with her oh-so-beautiful look on Instagram. So, let us take a close look at her complete attire and decode it for goals.

So, for the special event, Kangana Ranaut opted for a peach-hued pretty saree, which was designed by noted designer Anamika Khanna. Her saree was accentuated by intricate circle-shaped shimmering silver patterns and heavily embellished lace border with subtle black accents on it. Styled by Ami Patel, she draped the sheer delicate pallu of her saree in an open style, that fell on the floor and formed a short train. The Dhaakad actress teamed it up with a sleeveless golden blouse, that was heavily embroidered and completed her look with a pair of golden heels. She accessorised her look with a maroon-hued choker neck piece from by Manoj and Dev and a pair of studs and rings from Anmol Jewellers.

On the make-up front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Kangana sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, metallic peach eye shadow, curled lashes, and pink lip shade, spruced up her look. The diva let loose her side-parted highlighted curled locks and looked super stunning.

We absolutely loved this gorgeous saree look of Kangana Ranaut. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Kangana Ranaut's Instagram