Kangana Ranaut's Pixie Cut And Striped Shirt Look Is What We Want To Try Right Away

Kangana Ranaut's team recently shared a picture of the never-before-seen rejected look test of her character Bobby from Judgementall Hai Kya. It might have been a rejected look test but the actress actually gave us a fashion goal of the day. Adding to that, amid lockdown, this look of hers was actually we would have loved to flaunt. So, let's decode her ensemble and look.

So, Kangana for the screen test was posed on a table with a white cloth. She totally looked in a Zen mode but there was quirkiness to her look too. So, Kangana wore a shirt and socks for the screen test. Her shirt was oversized and accentuated with grey and white stripes. It was a half-sleeved shirt with white buttons and Kangana Ranaut paired it with maroon socks with white-hued patterns.

Well, the actress looked classy. She accessorised her look with round-framed spectacles. She carried a book in one hand and a cup of tea in the other. Her makeup was highlighted by nude tones and the pixie cut completed her look. If you swipe the picture, Kangana gave us another interesting look from the look test. This time, her tresses were curly and brown-hued. She wore a tan-hued top with pink floral accents and paired it with a collared blue shirt.

She carried a brown bag with her and her look was accessorised by pink-toned danglers. The makeup was enhanced by pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The subtle kohl upped her look. We loved both the looks of Kangana Ranaut but which look of hers did you like more? Let us know that.

Courtesy: Team Kangana Ranaut's Instagram