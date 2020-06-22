Kangana Ranaut Gives Us A Fresh Fashion Goal After A Long Time With Her Classy White Pantsuit Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kangana Ranaut, who is in the limelight again after sparking the nepotism debate, gave us a fashion goal after a long time with her classy white pantsuit. The actress got dressed up for the Virtual India Pavilion Red Carpet at Cannes 2020. She looked super impressive in her attire and we loved the way she pulled it off. So, let's decode her ensemble and look.

Kangana exuded boss lady vibes in her pantsuit. Posed to perfection in one of her tastefully-done rooms, Kangana Ranaut was a vision to behold. Her all-white pantsuit consisted of a jacket that was structured and tailored beautifully and matching straight-fit pants. Her jacket was accentuated by golden buttons and she also paired her ensemble with a white tee. It was definitely a winter-perfect look.

Kangana also teamed her ensemble with pointed white pumps and dark cat-eyed frames, which spruced up her avatar. She kept her look jewellery-free and her makeup was highlighted by light pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The curly partly-tied tresses rounded out her avatar. Well, the diva definitely looked impeccable and amazing.

So, what do you think about this look of Kangana Ranaut's? Let us know that in the comment section.