ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kangana Ranaut Gives Us A Fresh Fashion Goal After A Long Time With Her Classy White Pantsuit

    By
    |

    Kangana Ranaut, who is in the limelight again after sparking the nepotism debate, gave us a fashion goal after a long time with her classy white pantsuit. The actress got dressed up for the Virtual India Pavilion Red Carpet at Cannes 2020. She looked super impressive in her attire and we loved the way she pulled it off. So, let's decode her ensemble and look.

    Kangana exuded boss lady vibes in her pantsuit. Posed to perfection in one of her tastefully-done rooms, Kangana Ranaut was a vision to behold. Her all-white pantsuit consisted of a jacket that was structured and tailored beautifully and matching straight-fit pants. Her jacket was accentuated by golden buttons and she also paired her ensemble with a white tee. It was definitely a winter-perfect look.

    Kangana also teamed her ensemble with pointed white pumps and dark cat-eyed frames, which spruced up her avatar. She kept her look jewellery-free and her makeup was highlighted by light pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The curly partly-tied tresses rounded out her avatar. Well, the diva definitely looked impeccable and amazing.

    So, what do you think about this look of Kangana Ranaut's? Let us know that in the comment section.

    More KANGANA RANAUT News

    Story first published: Monday, June 22, 2020, 15:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 22, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue