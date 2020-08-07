National Handloom Day 2020: Kangana Ranaut’s Handloom Sarees Are Worth-Investing In Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

On National Handloom Day 2020, recently Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram feed to promote handloom and motivate people to choose weavers who are struggling for their survival. Well, she not just gave us a lesson but also treated us with her beautiful looks in handloom sarees from throwback pictures. So, let us take a close look at her sarees and appreciate the art and craft of the weavers.

Kangana Ranaut In A Black Handloom Saree Kangana Ranaut looked extremely beautiful in a black handloom saree, which was accentuated by silver block patterns and double border. She draped the pallu of her saree in a nivi style and teamed it with a half-sleeved black plain blouse. The actress accessorised her look with a white pearl-detailed choker neckpiece and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, light eye shadow, and pink lip shade. Kangana Ranaut In A Golden Handloom Saree Kangana Ranaut sported a plain golden handloom saree and looked glamorous in it. She teamed her saree with a sleeveless embellished peplum blouse and draped the pallu of her saree in a classic style. The diva upped her look with maroon gloves and a silver-toned ring. Kangana tied her side-parted curly tresses into a hairdo and wrapped up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade. Kangana Ranaut In A White Handloom Saree At airport, Kangana Ranaut flaunted a plain white handloom saree and looked pretty in it. Her saree was accentuated by a shiny golden border and she draped the sheer pallu in a nivi style. The actress teamed her saree with a sleeveless matching blouse and completed her look with grey-hued flip flops. The actress pulled her curly tresses into a messy bun and elevated her look with filled brows and red lip shade while the round black reflectors added stylish quotient to her look. Kangana Ranaut In A Silver Handloom Saree Kangana Ranait donned a silver handloom saree, which was made of shiny fabric. She draped the pallu of her saree in a nivi style and teamed it with a sleeveless white blouse. The diva completed her look with a pair of silver embellished heels and notched up her look gold-toned earrings and necklace. Kangana pulled back her sleek tresses into a bun and rounded out her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Kangana Ranaut? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Kangana Ranaut