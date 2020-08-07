ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    National Handloom Day 2020: Kangana Ranaut’s Handloom Sarees Are Worth-Investing In

    By
    |

    On National Handloom Day 2020, recently Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram feed to promote handloom and motivate people to choose weavers who are struggling for their survival. Well, she not just gave us a lesson but also treated us with her beautiful looks in handloom sarees from throwback pictures. So, let us take a close look at her sarees and appreciate the art and craft of the weavers.

    Array

    Kangana Ranaut In A Black Handloom Saree

    Kangana Ranaut looked extremely beautiful in a black handloom saree, which was accentuated by silver block patterns and double border. She draped the pallu of her saree in a nivi style and teamed it with a half-sleeved black plain blouse. The actress accessorised her look with a white pearl-detailed choker neckpiece and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, light eye shadow, and pink lip shade.

    Array

    Kangana Ranaut In A Golden Handloom Saree

    Kangana Ranaut sported a plain golden handloom saree and looked glamorous in it. She teamed her saree with a sleeveless embellished peplum blouse and draped the pallu of her saree in a classic style. The diva upped her look with maroon gloves and a silver-toned ring. Kangana tied her side-parted curly tresses into a hairdo and wrapped up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade.

    Array

    Kangana Ranaut In A White Handloom Saree

    At airport, Kangana Ranaut flaunted a plain white handloom saree and looked pretty in it. Her saree was accentuated by a shiny golden border and she draped the sheer pallu in a nivi style. The actress teamed her saree with a sleeveless matching blouse and completed her look with grey-hued flip flops. The actress pulled her curly tresses into a messy bun and elevated her look with filled brows and red lip shade while the round black reflectors added stylish quotient to her look.

    Array

    Kangana Ranaut In A Silver Handloom Saree

    Kangana Ranait donned a silver handloom saree, which was made of shiny fabric. She draped the pallu of her saree in a nivi style and teamed it with a sleeveless white blouse. The diva completed her look with a pair of silver embellished heels and notched up her look gold-toned earrings and necklace. Kangana pulled back her sleek tresses into a bun and rounded out her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade.

    So, what do you think about these outfits of Kangana Ranaut? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Kangana Ranaut

    More KANGANA RANAUT News

    Story first published: Friday, August 7, 2020, 16:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 7, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue