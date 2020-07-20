Kangana Ranaut Makes Heads Turn As She Steps Out To Visit Temple Sporting A Pretty Ethnic Suit Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Before lockdown, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut was often seen making heads turn every time she used to step out in her gorgeous ethnic ensembles. Well, ever since the government has imposed lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic, it has become like a dream to see her again flaunting those beautiful outfits. But guess what, recently, the dream came true! Lately, Kangana stepped out to visit Kul Devi Maa Ambika temple in her native village of Mandi in Himachal Pradesh. Dressed in a pretty ethnic suit, the Queen actress made many heads turn. So, let us take a close look at her suit and decode it.

So, Kangana Ranaut was decked up in a lovely blue suit and looked elegant in it. Her blue ensemble was accentuated by silver striped patterns. She teamed it with a yellow dupatta, which she draped around her bodice. Her dupatta featured subtle pink floral patterns and intricate blue printed border. The Panga actress accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned jhumkis that went well with her look.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Kangana slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Thick brows, tiny black bindi, light-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. The Manikarnika actress pulled back her curly tresses into a half hairdo and let the remaining ones loose.

It was really a treat to our eyes to see Kangana Ranaut flaunting such a lovely suit. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Kangana Ranaut