    Kangana Ranaut Gives Mid-Week Party Fashion Goals In Her Classy Pink Dress Paired With Black Boots

    By
    |

    It was just a few days ago when Kangana Ranaut treated our eyes with her ethnic look in a blue suit and yellow dupatta as she visited her Kul Devi Maa Ambika temple. And now recently, the Queen mesmerized us with her absolutely different look. Lately, the actress got ready for a virtual conversation with South actor Rana Daggubati for his upcoming project. This time Kangana flaunted her western style as she was dressed in a classy pink dress, which she paired with black boots. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

    So, Kangana Ranaut was decked up in a full-sleeved round-collar plain pink dress and looked a class apart. Her A-shaped midi was accentuated by ruffle detailing on the bodice and a designer cut hem, that added stylish quotient to her look. The Manikarnika actress teamed her dress with a pair of pointed black boots, that spruced up the sophistication level. Kangana went jewellery-free.

    On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, the diva slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Thick brows, curled lashes, shiny eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade elevated her look. The Panga actress pulled back her poofy curly tresses into a ponytail and looked beautiful.

    Kangana Ranaut looked extremely gorgeous in her this pink dress and gave us major mid-week party fashion goals. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Kangana Ranaut

    Story first published: Monday, July 27, 2020, 13:30 [IST]
