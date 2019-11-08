Kangana Ranaut Looks Stunning In A Benarasi Silk Sari At Her Brother's Engagement Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kangana Ranaut looked stunning in her sari, which she wore for the engagement ceremony of her brother, Akshat Ranaut. A sari connoisseur, Kangana also gave us colour-blocking and jewellery goals. She was styled by Ami Patel and her makeup game was also impressive. Let's decode her attire and look.

So, Kangana wore a golden silk Benarasi sari from Kashi. Her sari was impeccably draped and featured intricate floral accents in white tones. The border of her sari was accentuated by slightly darker shade of golden. It was a wedding-perfect sari and she teamed it with a pink brocade blouse, which absolutely went well with her golden sari. With this pairing, Kangana Ranaut gave us an idea about what coloured blouse can be coordinated with a golden sari.

The Judgementall Hai Kya actress paired her attire with embellished Needledust juttis. Her statement layered pearl neckpiece was studded with a precious stone and that upped her traditional look. Kangana's neckpiece was from Amaris By Prerna Rajpal. Her makeup was highlighted by vibrant red lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and golden eye shadow. The side-parted sleek tresses rounded out her traditional look.

