Kangana Ranaut Nails The Glamorous Vintage Look At The Success Bash Of Judgementall Hai Kya
About last night, Kangana Ranaut celebrated the success of Judgementall Hai Kya with her team. She totally gave us party goals and exuded retro vibes with her look. Kangana looked impressive and her styling was done to perfection by Ami Patel. Her look was vintage-inspired and she absolutely inspired us to elevate our fashion game.
So, Kangana wore a long dress by Miu Miu, which was half-sleeved and featured a plunging neckline. Her dress was dipped in a black hue and accentuated by white floral patterns. It was an understated number and Kangana Ranaut looked amazing in it. Her gown was enhanced by a fuss-free silhouette and she teamed it with black sandals by Chanel, which went well with her dress.
Kangana accessorised her look with pearl and diamond neckpiece from Miu Miu and gave us a stunning cocktail wear jewellery inspiration. The makeup was nude-toned with a muted pink lip shade and pink and light purple eye shadow. The side-parted bob hairdo rounded out her party avatar. Kangana Ranaut left us speechless with her attire. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.