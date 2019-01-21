Kangana Ranaut's Traditional Suit Is About Stylishly Playing With Contrasting Patterns

Recently, Kangana Ranaut had a special screening of 'Manikarnika' for Sadhguru, whom she interviewed a couple of months ago. The actress looked impressive in her traditional suit and gave us a break from the saris. She looked equally gorgeous in her suit, which elaborated on floral prints and dotted accents.

Kangana's suit came from the label, Maisara and it was an ivory-hued suit, which was detailed with a subtle slit neckline. The flared kurta of hers was three-quarter-sleeved and was adorned with pink-hued floral accents. The floral prints notched up her kurta and she teamed it with a matching lightweight dupatta. The border of her suit and dupatta was lightly embellished and Kangana teamed her suit with palazzo bottoms, which were also ivory-dipped and spruced up by black dots.

The 'Manikarnika' actress paired her ensemble with printed jootis, which went well with her outfit. She accessorised her look with elegant and intricately-done jhumkis. The makeup was nude-toned with a natural pink lip shade, well-defined kohl, and a small bindi. The curly tresses rounded out her latest promotion look. What do you think about Kangana's outfit and the look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.