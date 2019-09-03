Kajol Devgan Makes Us Want To Buy A Classy Black And Golden Sari Just Like Hers Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood star, Kajol Devgan's sari game is undoubtedly one of the best in movie industry. Her eternal love for saris is quite evident on her Instagram feed. Last night, the actress attended the Ganesh festival celebrations at Mukesh Ambani's Antilla in a beautiful black and golden sari. Her festive sari pictures took the internet by storm. Let's take a close look at her classic sari and decode her entire look.

So, Kajol donned a perfect classic combination of gold and black by Manish Malhotra. Styled by Aastha Sharma, the hand woven black sari was accentuated by glittering golden border and the intricate black patterns. Draped in a Nivi style, she paired the sari with a sleeveless plain black blouse, which went well with her sari.

Her jewellery game was also strong and meticulous. She ditched the neckpiece, which we thought was a smart choice as otherwise, it would have been too elaborate. Instead, she accessorised her look with stunning gold earrings, which totally elevated her look. Kajol pulled her mid-parted sleek tresses into a neat low bun and opted for a minimal makeup, which gave her look a natural touch. The actress was all smiles as she posed for the cameras. What do you think about Kajol Devgan's classic sari? Share your thoughts in the comment section.