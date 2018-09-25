ENGLISH

Kajol And Tabu Are Making Us Fall In Love With Their Fall-inspired Outfits

By
Kajol and Tabu

Kajol is busy promoting her upcoming film, 'Helicopter Eela' and the latest film promotion news is that Kajol recreated Tabu's famous 90s song 'Ruk Ruk' for her film. On seeing the song, Tabu met Kajol and took to her social media to share pictures. And well, they looked absolutely gorgeous as they met each other after a long time.

We also got a glimpse of how their fashion has evolved since the 90s. Kajol donned an attire by Anoli Shah. She looked graceful in her ensemble that consisted of an intricately done white-hued camisole top, which she paired with a rust-hued overlapping bottom. The bottom of her ensemble was flared and complemented beautifully with her white top.

Kajol Helicopter Eela

The actress notched up her look with a floor-length jacket, which celebrated traditional Indian fabric and was adorned with meticulous floral details. Kajol accessorised her look with ethnic jhumkis from Hyperbole Accessories. Her metallic bracelets came from the label Silver Streak. Her makeup was minimal and she rounded off her look with a loose ponytail.

The original 'Ruk Ruk' girl, Tabu wore a brown-hued trench dress that we so loved. It was an autumn-worthy number, which was full-sleeved and accentuated by sharp sartorial cuts. Her dress had a button-down feature occupying the center and she paired her ensemble with beige-hued pencil heels, a delicate bangle, and complementing hoop earrings. Tabu's makeup was highlighted by pink touches and she side-combed her long wavy tresses.

Tabu and Kajol both gave us fall season fashion goals. We are impressed by their latest outfits.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 25, 2018, 15:34 [IST]
