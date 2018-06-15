Subscribe to Boldsky
Tabu's Graceful Black LBD For Race 3 Premier Is The Talk Of The Town

By Devika
Tabu western wear

The premier of 'Race 3' became a hotter affair, as Tabu stepped in looking beautiful and classy. Blessed with drop-dead looks and svelte frame, the 'Haider' star's dress sense can put her much junior fashionistas to shame. Whatever she might wear, she never fails to look sophisticated and elegant.

So, for the movie screening, Tabu didn't don a traditional but a western wear and blew our minds away. The diva was impeccably dressed and pulled off her hot avatar with so much aplomb and panache, as if it was a piece of cake for her.

We admired her dress selection, as it so gracefully accentuated her figure and made her look like million dollars. Her attire is what gave us the LBD goals. Tabu's thigh-length dress was simple and sleevless. It was symmetrical and stitched to perfection. But those were not the only special features of her outfit. In fact, it was the sheer covering that elevated the sexiness quotient. This ruffled addition also gave her attire a dreamy touch that we so loved.

Tabu western wear

We also thought her pencil heels went perfect with the dress and effectively colour-blocked the black colour. She quite smartly made a tight bun and that was a winning combination with her figure-hugging attire. Her red lip shade was bold and hard to ignore. She kept her look jewellery free and only sported a watch, bracelet, and studs. We are glad that she wore studs instead of danglers or hoop earrings.

We are giving Tabu full marks for this dress and inspiring us to wear our little black dresses. Don't you all agree with us?

    Read more about: fashion bollywood tabu race 3
    Story first published: Friday, June 15, 2018, 14:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 15, 2018
