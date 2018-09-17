Want To Boss Up Your Wardrobe? Take Cues From Kajol

Kajol graced the NDTV Yuva Summit in New Delhi and looked gorgeous as ever. She wore a stunning black-hued outfit for the event and totally oozed glamour and elegance at one go. It was a structural outfit and Kajol looked like a boss lady.

She wore a full-sleeved jacket and paired it with pants. It was a figure-flattering ensemble with an overlapping detail. Her jacket was enhanced by a bold white stripe and red-hued sleeves. She wore this jacket over an intricate-patterned camisole.

Kajol paired her jacket with pants, which were dipped in a complementing shade and a cross between straight-fit and flared. The actress, once again, gave us formal wear goals as she promoted her upcoming movie, 'Helicopter Eela' and spoke at large about parenting.

The diva paired her ensemble with black-hued flat sandals, which went perfectly well with her outfit. She made a ponytail and her makeup was dewy and highlighted by a bold red lip shade. Kajol also sported a huge golden ring, which certainly made for an elaborate statement piece.

So, we are much impressed with Kajol's fashion statement and we hope she gives us more outfit goals this week.