Kajol’s Red Anita Dongre Sari Is What All Newly-Wed Ladies Must Have In Their Wardrobe Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress Kajol never fails to catch our attention with her sari looks. Currently, the actress is on a promotional spree for her upcoming film Tanhaji and she has been slaying in style with her stunning desginer saris. After making stunning statements in diversesaris, the diva was lately also seen flaunting another pretty sari. It was a lovely bright red sari, which we felt should be in the wardrobe of every newly-wedlady So, let us take a look at her sari closely and decode it.

For the latest promotional round of Tanhaji, Kajol donned a bright red attractive sari, which came from noted designer Anita Dongre's collection. Her stunning sari was embroidered with gota patti, pearls, zardosi, sequins, cut dana, and zari work. Styled by Radhika Mehra, she draped the pallu of her sari in a nivi style, which featured delicate embellished border and dori. The actress paired her sari with a cut-sleeved plunging neckline plain matching blouse. She accessorised her look with a multi-layered pearl choker neckpiece, gold-toned bangle, and rings from label Joolry.

On the makeup front, slight contouring and minimal base marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, mascara, dark-hued eye shadow, and glossy pink lip shade spruced up her look. The sari queen pulled back her tresses into a wavy ponytail.

Kajol looked extremely gorgeous in her red designer sari. What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Kajol