Kajol Leaves Us Stunned With Her Black And Burgundy Embroidered Sari Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

After giving numerous stunning sari statements, Bollywood actress Kajol has proved that she is the sari queen. Currently, the diva is on a promotional spree for her upcoming film titled Tanhaji and she has been making heads turn at the promotional rounds with her sari looks. After impressing us with myriad saris, Kajol once again left us stunned in another sari.

Lately, the actress stepped out in black and burgundy embroidered designer sari and we couldn't take our eyes off her. So, let us take a close look at her sari and decode it.

So, for the recent promotional round of Tanhaji, Kajol donned a subtle burgundy and black combination silk satin sari, which came from noted designer RI Ritu Kumar. Her jaw-dropping sari was accentuated by heavy zardozi hand-embroidery work while the border was enhanced by shimmering golden embellishments. Styled by Radhika Mehra, she draped the pallu of her sari in a nivi style and teamed it with a three-fourth-sleeved embellished border black blouse. She upped her ethnic look with a gold-toned choker neckpiece that featured multi-hued stone and white pearl detailing. She further accessorised her look with exquisite silver bracelets and ring. Kajol's jewellery came from the label Joolry.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly contoured her face and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, curled lashes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. The on-point tiny red bindi elevated her look. Kajol neatly tied her mid-parted sleek tresses into a bun.

We absolutely loved this sari look of Kajol's. What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Kajol