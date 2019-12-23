ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kajol Leaves Us Stunned With Her Black And Burgundy Embroidered Sari

    By
    |

    After giving numerous stunning sari statements, Bollywood actress Kajol has proved that she is the sari queen. Currently, the diva is on a promotional spree for her upcoming film titled Tanhaji and she has been making heads turn at the promotional rounds with her sari looks. After impressing us with myriad saris, Kajol once again left us stunned in another sari.

    Lately, the actress stepped out in black and burgundy embroidered designer sari and we couldn't take our eyes off her. So, let us take a close look at her sari and decode it.

    So, for the recent promotional round of Tanhaji, Kajol donned a subtle burgundy and black combination silk satin sari, which came from noted designer RI Ritu Kumar. Her jaw-dropping sari was accentuated by heavy zardozi hand-embroidery work while the border was enhanced by shimmering golden embellishments. Styled by Radhika Mehra, she draped the pallu of her sari in a nivi style and teamed it with a three-fourth-sleeved embellished border black blouse. She upped her ethnic look with a gold-toned choker neckpiece that featured multi-hued stone and white pearl detailing. She further accessorised her look with exquisite silver bracelets and ring. Kajol's jewellery came from the label Joolry.

    On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly contoured her face and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, curled lashes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. The on-point tiny red bindi elevated her look. Kajol neatly tied her mid-parted sleek tresses into a bun.

    We absolutely loved this sari look of Kajol's. What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Kajol

    More KAJOL News

    Story first published: Monday, December 23, 2019, 17:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 23, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue