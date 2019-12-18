Kajol Gives Sari Goals With A Chocolate Brown And Blue Printed Sari Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

We all know that Bollywood actress Kajol loves saris. The actress has been slaying it in her designer saris and giving us stunning fashion statements. As the diva is on a promotional spree for her upcoming film Tanhaji, the actress has been wowing us with her traditional looks. After impressing us with a striped sari, the pretty lady once again caught attention with a lovely chocolate-brown and a blue-printed sari. She was styled by Radhika Mehra. So, let us take a look at both her saris closely, which gave goals.

Kajol In A Chocolate Brown Sari

For the latest promotional round, Kajol donned a chocolate brown-hued sari by Shivan & Narresh. Her pretty sari was enhanced by emebellished lace border followed by coco tassels. She stylishly draped the sari in a nivi style. What made the sari look more interesting was her full-sleeved plunging neckline purple-hued blouse, which was accentuated by multi-hued prints. The actress accessorised her look with a pair of vintage Yves Saint Laurent earrings by Viange and a dainty choker neckpiece from Esme by Aashna Dalmia. Kajol pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a low ponytail. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, light-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and glossy pink lip shade elevated her look.

Kajol In A Blue Printed Sari

For another recent promotional round, Kajol wore a dark blue chanderi sari, which came from the label Torani. Her sari was accentuated by heavily embroidered floral and leaf prints. She draped the pallu of her sari in a nivi style and teamed it up with a half-sleeved plunging neckline matching-hued blouse. The actress upped her look with an exquisite gold-toned choker neckpiece and a bracelet by Curio Cottage and Ritika Sachdeva. Kajol tied her tresses into a back low bun. Minimal base marked by filled brows, light eye shadow, soft blush, and glossy pink lip shade rounded out her look.

We absolutely loved Kajol's gorgeous saris. What do you think about it? Let us know in the comment section.