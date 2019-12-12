Kajol Gives Fashion Goals For Winter Functions With Her Black Anarkali And Contrasting Dupatta Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress Kajol Devgan has been impressing us with her impeccable fashion sense. Her love for ethnics is quite visible on her Instagram feed. With her simplicity and elegance, the actress has always been successful in catching our attention. As Kajol is on a promotional spree for her upcoming film titled Tanhaji, we are sure she will definitely be treating our eyes with her gorgeous outfits. The recent outfit of the diva already proved that she is on top of her fashion game as always.

Lately, for the film promotions, Kajol donned a beautiful black anarkali with contrasting dupatta and looked extremely pretty. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

Kajol Devgan looked marvellous in a full net-sleeved V-shaped neckline flared plain black anarkali, which was accentuated by white buttons on the bodice and few silver embellishments on the sleeves. Styled by Radhika Mehra, she teamed up her anarkali with a contrasting lightgreen- hued dupatta. Her net dupatta featured black curvy border with intricate silver detailing on it. Kajol's ensemble came from label AMPM. The actress completed her look with black T-strap high heels from Berleigh, which featured rhinestones on the strap. She accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned ethnic jhumkis from Minerali Store and painted her nails with white lacquer.

On the make-up front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she sharply contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, heavy mascara, and pink lip shade elevated her look while black bindi upped her ethnic look. Kajol left her side-parted highlighted tresses loose.

We absolutely loved Kajol's attire and it seemed perfect for winter festivals or functions. What do you think about her outfit? Share your opinions in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Kajol