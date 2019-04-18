ENGLISH

    Wow! Kajol's Modern Minimal Attire Is Beautifully Balanced By Elaborate Jewellery

    By
    |
    Kajol Fashion
    Kajol upped her traditional avatar with this Punit Balana ensemble, which she wore for the Joyalukkas event. Her attire was minimally done but her look was towards the elaborate side. Kajol's overall look was beautifully balanced by her stylist, Radhika Mehra. Let's decode her outfit and traditional avatar for some refreshing fashion inspiration.

    So, Kajol wore an ensemble, which came from the SS 19 collection of the designer, 'Maya'. Accentuated by an interplay of diverse prints, Kajol's ivory kurta was understated and boasted modern minimalism. It was adorned with subtle gold and black-hued prints. The prolific actress also draped an ivory and gold dupatta, which was accentuated by tassles.

    Kajol Style
    She paired her ensemble with block sandals, which went well with her ensemble. Her sandals were by Aprajita Toor. The jewellery was by Joyalukkas and included an intricate kada and elaborate jhumkis, which spruced up her ethnic avatar. The makeup was dewy-toned and highlighted by a pink lip shade and impeccable kohl. The side-swept hairdo rounded out her avatar. Kajol looked gorgeous. What do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Read more about: kajol punit balana celeb style
    Thursday, April 18, 2019, 15:54 [IST]
