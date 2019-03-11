TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Kajol Made Us Fall In Love With Saris With This Golden Sari
Kajol looked surreal and outstanding at the wedding reception of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. She gave us one of the best ethnic fashion moments and quite simply left us speechless with her traditional avatar. The actress glittered in gold in a Tarun Tahiliani sari, which she draped gracefully. Let's decode her outfit and look of the night.
Styled by Radhika Mehra, Kajol's sari was crafted out of a rich fabric. Her attire was enhanced by a shimmering metallic touch. Kajol's ensemble was also adorned with floral embellishments and crystals, which gave her attire a dreamy vibe. She teamed her gorgeous sari with a complementing sleeveless blouse. She also carried a matching clutch with her, which also came from Tarun Tahiliani's eponymous brand.
The actress accessorised her look with a statement neckpiece, which was studded with precious stones. She also wore floral-cut earrings, which spruced up her look. Her jewellery came from the label, Azotiique by Varun Raheja. The makeup was nude-toned and highlighted by a glossy lip shade and subtle kohl. The impeccable hairdo rounded out her ethnic avatar. So, what do you think about Kajol's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.