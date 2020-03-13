ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kajol Stuns In A Blue Wrap Dress At Devi Success Bash But Her Makeup Disappoints

    By
    |

    Kajol Devgan starrer Devi has received immense love and appreciation from the B-towners as well as from the audience. To celebrate the film's success, yesterday a fun party was held in Mumbai, where many celebrities flaunted chic outfits. At the bash, the leading lady Kajol made many heads turn with her stunning dark blue-hued wrap dress. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

    So, for the party, Kajol opted for a half-sleeved V-shaped plunging-neckline dark blue-hued dress. Her wrap dress was accentuated by ruffled asymmetrical hemline. The matching band type knotted belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. She completed her look with a pair of ankle-length strapped black heels. The Tanhaji actress ditched the earrings and instead upped her look with exquisite silver-toned necklace and rings.

    On the makeup front, Kajol sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, mascara, light-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and red lip shade rounded out her look. She pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a low ponytail.

    We really liked Kajol's wrap dress but her makeup disappointed us. Her makeup seemed exaggerated and the red lip shade was a big no-no, as it didn't go well with her look and attire.

    What do you think about her outfit and makeup? Let us know that in the comment section.

    ALSO READ: Kajol Posts Nysa Devgan's Lehenga Pictures And We Found Our Instagram-Perfect Fashion Moment

    READ MORE ON CELEBRITY FASHION

    More KAJOL News

    Story first published: Friday, March 13, 2020, 12:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 13, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue