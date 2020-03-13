Kajol Stuns In A Blue Wrap Dress At Devi Success Bash But Her Makeup Disappoints Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Kajol Devgan starrer Devi has received immense love and appreciation from the B-towners as well as from the audience. To celebrate the film's success, yesterday a fun party was held in Mumbai, where many celebrities flaunted chic outfits. At the bash, the leading lady Kajol made many heads turn with her stunning dark blue-hued wrap dress. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

So, for the party, Kajol opted for a half-sleeved V-shaped plunging-neckline dark blue-hued dress. Her wrap dress was accentuated by ruffled asymmetrical hemline. The matching band type knotted belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. She completed her look with a pair of ankle-length strapped black heels. The Tanhaji actress ditched the earrings and instead upped her look with exquisite silver-toned necklace and rings.

On the makeup front, Kajol sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, mascara, light-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and red lip shade rounded out her look. She pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a low ponytail.

We really liked Kajol's wrap dress but her makeup disappointed us. Her makeup seemed exaggerated and the red lip shade was a big no-no, as it didn't go well with her look and attire.

What do you think about her outfit and makeup? Let us know that in the comment section.

ALSO READ: Kajol Posts Nysa Devgan's Lehenga Pictures And We Found Our Instagram-Perfect Fashion Moment

READ MORE ON CELEBRITY FASHION