Kajol And Esha Gupta’s Floral Sarees Are Gorgeous And Ideal For All Occasions Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

We love sarees and we are always looking forward to draping sarees. Sometimes, we need saree-inspiration from our favourite divas, so that we can up our saree wardrobe. Lately, Kajol and Esha Gupta gave us saree goals with their gorgeous sarees, which were subtly done and seemed perfect as home wear too. The two actresses looked totally stunning in their floral sarees and while Kajol opted for a minimal look, Esha Gupta made a strong case for jewellery too. We have decoded their outfits and style for you.

Courtesy: Kajol's Instagram

Kajol's Floral Saree

Photographed by her daughter Nysa Devgan, Kajol looked impressive in her beautiful saree. The actress captioned her picture as, "Just really missed wearing my sarees. So had a heyday doing this. Love the saree for all the subtle possibilities...... hmmm ! Another in house photographer.. this time my daughter ❤️" Her saree was designed by Anita Dongre and it was the rose-pink Roja saree from the designer's collection. Kajol's saree was accentuated by floral motifs inspired by summer forests. We also loved the sleeveless subtle floral blouse that she paired with her saree. She accessorised her look with heavy earrings, which went well with her saree. However, rose gold drop earrings or pearl studs would also look awesome with this saree, in case you want to keep your look more minimal than Kajol's. Her makeup was marked by meticulously-contoured cheekbones, pink lip shade, and soft eye makeup. The side-parted wavy highlighted tresses rounded out her avatar.

Courtesy: Esha Gupta's Instagram

Esha Gupta's Floral Saree

Esha Gupta was all-smiles as she posed for the camera. She aptly captioned her picture as, "The purpose of our lives is to be happy"- Dalai Lama" Her saree was gorgeous and came from the label, RANIAN By Neha Gupta. It seemed like a powder pink saree, which was accentuated by floral patterns in silver threadwork. Be it formal or informal, Esha Gupta's saree like Kajol's seemed perfect for all occasions. She teamed her saree with a sleeveless blouse that went well with her saree. Her jewellery game was more elaborate with a dazzling neckpiece, complementing earrings, chic bangle, and dainty rings. The makeup was beautifully contoured and highlighted by matte pink lip shade, subtle eye shadow, and a tiny black bindi. The middle-parted sleek bun completed her look.

So, whose saree look did you like more? Let us know that.