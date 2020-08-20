Just In
- 1 hr ago Signs That Say It’s More Than Just A Common Cold
-
- 4 hrs ago Pooja Banerjee Leaves The Temperature Soaring With Her Sizzling And Interesting Fashion Photoshoots
- 5 hrs ago Hindi Medium Actress Saba Qamar Will Make You Fall In Love With Pristine Patterned White Sarees
- 9 hrs ago Daily Horoscope: 20 August 2020
Don't Miss
- Movies The Gone Game Web Series Review: This COVID-19 Thriller Should Be On Your Weekend Watch List
- News The correct way to assess M S Dhoni’s impact is as a phenomenon: PM Modi in letter to M S
- Sports Two South Africa players test positive for COVID-19
- Technology Motorola E7 Plus India Launch Confirmed On August 25; To Go On Sale Via Flipkart
- Automobiles Volvo India To Begin Local Assembly For Entire Product Lineup From 2021: Here Are The Details!
- Finance Gold Prices Fall By Over Rs. 1500 In 2 Days Even As Global Rates Saw Some Recovery Today
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Nagaland In September 2020
- Education Atal Ranking 2020: Top 10 HIEs In ARIIA Rankings 2020
Kajol Gives Us Cues On How To Look Distinctive With Her Striped Top And Star-patterned Skirt
Kajol's fashion has definitely evolved over the years and this latest fashionable picture of hers definitely proves it. She gave us such a distinctive fashion goal and we totally loved her skirt. It was a wonderful combination and well, she posted this picture on World Photography Day but we took fashion cues from her. This is also the look, which you can ace at home.
So, against a greyish backdrop, she posed contemplatively in her skirt and top. The actress wore a black and white striped tee that was full-sleeved. Her top was accentuated by shimmering accents and she teamed it with a midi skirt that featured a matte black finish. Her skirt was pleated but because of the hue, the pleats seemed subtle. However, what made this skirt special were the star and decorative appliqué patterns.
She paired her attire with shimmering sandals, which went well with her outfit. While she seemed to keep her look jewellery-free but her makeup was definitely beautifully done. Her makeup was enhanced by glossy red lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and impeccably-applied kohl. Her makeup wasn't light but she certainly pulled off the look with so much confidence. The side-parted wavy highlighted tresses rounded out her avatar.
So, what do you think about Kajol's attire and look? Let us know that.
Courtesy: Kajol's Instagram