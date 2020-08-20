Kajol Gives Us Cues On How To Look Distinctive With Her Striped Top And Star-patterned Skirt Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kajol's fashion has definitely evolved over the years and this latest fashionable picture of hers definitely proves it. She gave us such a distinctive fashion goal and we totally loved her skirt. It was a wonderful combination and well, she posted this picture on World Photography Day but we took fashion cues from her. This is also the look, which you can ace at home.

So, against a greyish backdrop, she posed contemplatively in her skirt and top. The actress wore a black and white striped tee that was full-sleeved. Her top was accentuated by shimmering accents and she teamed it with a midi skirt that featured a matte black finish. Her skirt was pleated but because of the hue, the pleats seemed subtle. However, what made this skirt special were the star and decorative appliqué patterns.

She paired her attire with shimmering sandals, which went well with her outfit. While she seemed to keep her look jewellery-free but her makeup was definitely beautifully done. Her makeup was enhanced by glossy red lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and impeccably-applied kohl. Her makeup wasn't light but she certainly pulled off the look with so much confidence. The side-parted wavy highlighted tresses rounded out her avatar.

So, what do you think about Kajol's attire and look? Let us know that.

Courtesy: Kajol's Instagram