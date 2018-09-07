Juhi Chawla V/s Dia Mirza: Whose Anarkali Would You Pick For A Formal Function?

Juhi Chawla and Dia Mirza are stunning and they recently stunned us with their traditional numbers. They both wore anarkali suit and looked resplendent as ever. While Juhi wore a yellow-hued anarkali, Dia went for a black-coloured number. Their anarkalis were also designed by the same designer-Anita Dongre. We thought they looked amazing and it was hard to decide who looked better. So, we are decoding their looks for you and you can tell us which one was your favourite anarkali.

1. Juhi Chawla's Bright Yellow Anarkali

Juhi Chawla donned this sunshine yellow anarkali for the IMC exhibition. So, Juhi wore a full-sleeved anarkali, which was more towards the structural side and had pleated detail. Her anarkali was enhanced by powdered blue floral accents, which fully adorned her suit. Her bodice was accentuated by blue and pink intricately done designs. She draped a complementing dupatta and teamed her kurta with plain yellow-hued pyjami. Juhi sported silver-coloured sandals, which went well her ensemble. She also paired her attire with stunning danglers and her side-swept hairdo rounded off her look.

2. Dia Mirza's Flowy Black Anarkali

Dia Mirza's black-coloured anarkali was flowier as compared to Juhi's. It was a quarter-sleeved anarkali, which was highlighted by meticulous floral patterns. Her anarkali also featured the same neckline as Juhi's and was adorned with heavy work on the bodice area. Her neckline area was elaborated by minature designs that notched up her ensemble. She draped a lightweight dupatta on one side of her shoulder, but that was also beautifully printed. Dia wore classy embellished juttis by Fizzy Goblet. Her makeup was light and natural and marked by a natural pink lip shade, while she left her wavy tresses side-swept. She rounded off her look from chaand baalis from Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery.