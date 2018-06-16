Juhi Chawla Stylishly Wished Her Followers ‘Eid Mubarak’ In This Gorgeous Outfit

Juhi Chawla might have been against the feisty women-only group, 'Gulaab Gang' in the reel life but in the real life, she most certainly has a thing for the colour pink. Be it a formal soirée, a wedding function, or even friends' meetup, Juhi very often dons the pink-hued outfits. And on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-fitr, Juhi again wore a pink anarkali and looked like a million dollar.

She took to her Instagram page to wish her followers, 'Eid Mubarak' and posted a picture that perfectly complemented her post. Her boat-neck anarkali was dipped in the light pink shade and was quite vibrant. Her full-sleeved attire also featured heavy white-hued floral embroidery on her sleeves that enhanced her anarkali to a great extent.

We also loved that she contrasted her pink kurti with cream-hued floral printed border, which actually made her attire look more festive. The embellished bordered linings on her anarkali and dupatta further added a layer of drama to her outfit. We thought her pink dupatta was lovely but it was a bit camouflaging too. Had it been too adorned with floral prints, it would have accentuated her attire more.

However, we couldn't take our eyes off her layered pearl necklace, which went perfectly well with her anarkali. She proved to us that boat-necks can indeed be teamed with necklaces. Her earrings were spot-on and the light makeup was a sensible choice. Juhi's wavy hair was impeccable and suited her.

Well, Juhi Chawla gave us an Eid-wear idea and totally wowed us. Don't you all love Juhi's this pink anarkali. Let us know that in the comments section.