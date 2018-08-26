Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Jim Sarbh & Radhika Apte’s Festive Wears At LFW 2018 Are LightWeight And Modern

By
Jim Sarbh & Radhika Apte Lakme Fashion Week 2018

Radhika Apte and Jim Sarbh turned showstoppers for the designer Punit Balana on the final day of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Winter-Festive 2018. They looked utterly resplendent as they unveiled the designer's collection, 'Gulabi Chowk'. It was a festive collection and was characterised by lightweight attires dipped in pastel shades and enhanced by modern sensibilities.

Radhika Apte Fashion

Radhika's attire was a combination of golden hue and silver colour. While her sleeveless blouse was accentuated by intricately done golden embellishments, her skirt was flared and highlighted by metallic accents. It was a deep-necked blouse, which was enhanced by meticulous floral details and metallic touches. It was a simple outfit and she teamed it with pink-hued danglers, which was made from precious stones.

Her makeup was on the heavier side and marked by wine-red lip shade. Radhika's long tresses were middle-parted and sleek.

Jim Sarbh & Radhika Apte Lakme Fashion Week 2018,

Jim's attire, on the other hand, was a cross between structured and asymmetrical. He wore a layered outfit, which was splashed in ash grey hue. His shirt was plain-hued and accentuated by sharp details. He paired it with matching straight-fit pants and a full-sleeved long jacket. Classy and minimalist, Jim Sarbh's look was to-die-for.

Radhika Apte and Jim Sarbh bowled us over and we hope you loved their outfits too.

Radhika Apte LFW 2018
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Daily Horoscope: 26 August 2018
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Sunday, August 26, 2018, 20:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 26, 2018
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue