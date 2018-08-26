Jim Sarbh & Radhika Apte’s Festive Wears At LFW 2018 Are LightWeight And Modern

Radhika Apte and Jim Sarbh turned showstoppers for the designer Punit Balana on the final day of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Winter-Festive 2018. They looked utterly resplendent as they unveiled the designer's collection, 'Gulabi Chowk'. It was a festive collection and was characterised by lightweight attires dipped in pastel shades and enhanced by modern sensibilities.

Radhika's attire was a combination of golden hue and silver colour. While her sleeveless blouse was accentuated by intricately done golden embellishments, her skirt was flared and highlighted by metallic accents. It was a deep-necked blouse, which was enhanced by meticulous floral details and metallic touches. It was a simple outfit and she teamed it with pink-hued danglers, which was made from precious stones.

Her makeup was on the heavier side and marked by wine-red lip shade. Radhika's long tresses were middle-parted and sleek.

Jim's attire, on the other hand, was a cross between structured and asymmetrical. He wore a layered outfit, which was splashed in ash grey hue. His shirt was plain-hued and accentuated by sharp details. He paired it with matching straight-fit pants and a full-sleeved long jacket. Classy and minimalist, Jim Sarbh's look was to-die-for.

Radhika Apte and Jim Sarbh bowled us over and we hope you loved their outfits too.