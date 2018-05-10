Cannes 2018: Jim Sarbh’s Style Will Make You Go Crushing On Him

While the two stunning divas, Kangana Ranaut and Huma Qureshi flaunted their sartorial styles yesterday, the 'Padmaavat' actor Jim Sarbh posted a candid picture of him relaxing by the poolside.

However, when he stepped out of the pool and donned a traditional Kashmiri attire, well let's admit it he gave us butterflies in the stomach.

He is the man, who plays by his own rules. Style maven and the ladies latest crush, Jim follows no trends; he is experimental and fashionably fluid.

Today, he had our heart skipping a thousand beats in a meticulously and vibrantly embroidered long jacket and trousers. The magnificent floral motifs stood out against the black-hued jacket and made him look very distinctive.

His attire had that 'regal' touch but Jim managed to look utterly laidback and relaxed in his awe-inspiring outfit.

Well, there's something about Jim Sarbh. He is a vision to behold and we are just transfixed.

Must say that debutants are nailing it at Cannes and impressing us day after day with their remarkable fashion sense!

Didn't Jim make you all go gaga with just a teaser look? We are excitedly waiting and want more fashionable statements coming from him soon.