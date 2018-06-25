Blue Is The Warmest Colour, Proves Radhika Apte In This Dress At IIFA 2018

Forever stylish Radhika Apte stunned us at IIFA 2018 main event in a dress that we thought was one of the best outfits this evening. The actress with drop-dead looks was effortlessly charming today and definitely stole the thunder of other divas.

Radhika's attire was unique and we must say was a cross between contemporary and surrealism. Her outfit was indeed a piece of art designed by none other than the ace designer Amit Aggarwal. Her dress in monochromatic shades of blue had the mercury soaring.

It was a structural and formal dress mostly but had that dreamy touch that we so loved. Kudos to the designer for elevating the attire and making it much more unorthodox! Her sleeveless deep-neck attire featured a metallic blouse that perfectly accentuated her slender frame. But then her metallic blouse was enhanced by a dark blue sheer ruffled layering and a blue shimmery wrap around.

Radhika's skirt was flared, pleated, but a little unstructured. Her A-shaped skirt was dipped in a warmer shade of blue and that made us go 'wowing'. She accessorised her gorgeous avatar with complementing danglers, which went perfectly with the attire. Her nude makeup and middle-parted bun completed her avatar.

We thought Radhika Apte looked awesome in her this blue gown.